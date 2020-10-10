IPL 2020: Laugh Riot As KKR Batsmen Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill Run Towards Same End - WATCH

October 10, 2020
Confusion reigned between two KKR batsmen during their IPL match against KXIP. Watch what happened here

Who won the race - Shubman Gill or Nitish Rana
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill were involved in a hilarious mix-up, resulting in the former's run out, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Batting first, KKR lost opener Rahul Tripathi early in the innings, forcing Rana to join Gill in the third over. But the 26-year-old didn't last long, getting run out after facing four balls.

In the fourth over, Gill played the third ball, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, to short fine leg and saw Rana sprinting towards the striker's end even. Then this happened:

Two-time champions KKR rode on the fifties from skipper Dinesh Karthik and Gill to post a total of 164/6 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Then, Glenn Maxwell missed out on a sixer by inches as KXIP lost to KKR by two runs from a winning position.

