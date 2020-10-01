IPL 2020, KXIP Vs MI: Running Mohammed Shami Hits Bullseye To Send Suryakumar Yadav - WATCH

Mumbai Indians paid the price for taking on Mohammed Shami, the fielder, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2002 match against Kings KI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE on Thursday.

Put into bat by KXIP skipper KL Rahul, the defending champions lost opener Quinton de Kock in the very first over to Sheldon Cottrell. Then, Suryakumar Yadav was looking to build a partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.

But his stay didn't last long.

In the fourth over, bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, Rohit swept the fifth ball and sprinted for a single. Yadav responded but was caught short by a direct hit from Shami, who unleased a very good throw from short fine leg. Yadav made 10 off 7.

Rahul won the toss and opted to field. They included Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Murugan Ashwin, while Mumbai Indians remained unchanged.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c & wk ), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

