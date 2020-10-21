IPL 2020, KKR Vs RCB: Devastating Mohammed Siraj Becomes First To Bowl Successive Maiden Overs - VIDEO

October 21, 2020
Corona
RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj produced brilliant bowling figures of 4-2-8-3 to rock KKR top-order in their IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2020
Merely 24 hours after Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to hit back-to-back centuries, Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday set a massive record by bowling successive maiden overs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer rocked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a devastating spell of pace bowling at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in the UAE.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first, which many, including studio experts, thought was a good decision. But Siraj proved it wrong with his incisive spell.

Sharing the new ball with Chris Morris, Siraj got the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana in a maiden-wicket second over of the match. He followed it up with another maiden-wicket over, sending Tom Banton back. There's a catch though. There was one leg bye off the first ball.

Watch his two in two here:

The Virat Kohli-led RCB are experiencing one of their finest IPL seasons. Ahead of their game against KKR, they were placed at the number three spot on the points table with 12 points from nine matches.

Kohli brought in Siraj in place of Gurkeerat Mann Singh for the match. The 26-year-old's figures read: 4-2-8-3.

RCB eventually restricted KKR to 84/8, which is the lowest total in IPL after batting all 20 overs. The previous lowest was 92/8 by Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings in Durban, South Africa in 2009.

