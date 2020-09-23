IPL 2020, KKR Vs MI: Hardik Pandya Hits His Own Stumps Facing Andre Russell - Watch The Stunning Moment

In one crazy moment, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit his own wickets while facing Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders during the fifth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Regarded as the two of the most prolific all-rounders, the narrative in the build-up to the match was dominated by the Hardik-Russell battle. But for the first half of the match, it came a cropper as the Indian cricketer walked after his bat clipped the top of the off-stump.

Watch what happened here:

Before getting out, Hardik did manage to hit some lusty hits for 18 runs off 13 balls (two fours and a one six).

Put into bat by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, the defending champions rode on skipper Rohit

Sharma's 80 to post a good total of 195/5.

Here are the playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

