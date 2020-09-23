September 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, KKR vs MI, Live Cricket Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders Bank On Andre Russell Vs Rusty Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI, Live Cricket Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders Bank On Andre Russell Vs Rusty Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders start their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Get live cricket scores of KKR vs MI here

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI, Live Cricket Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders Bank On Andre Russell Vs Rusty Mumbai Indians
Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma will oversee two strong sides in the fifth match of IPL 2020
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI, Live Cricket Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders Bank On Andre Russell Vs Rusty Mumbai Indians
outlookindia.com
2020-09-23T17:32:54+05:30

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be banking on the explosive power of an Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi Wednesday evening. KKR have the IPL's first centurion Brendon McCullum as head coach and the Kiwi's aggressive mentality is bound to reflect on the team that will be led by Dinesh Karthik. MI are equally matched in terms of explosive power and Kieron Pollard showed some bits of it in their opening match against Chennai Super Kings on September 19. With good batsmen on either side, it will boil down to the better bowling and fielding side to make the difference. The Rohit Sharma-led MI were rusty in the first match but KKR have not been tested yet. Both KKR and MI have excellent bowling attacks with Pat Cummins, the most expensive player in IPL 2020, expected to lead the attack for the two-time champions. Pollard will be playing his 150th IPL match and will hope to overturn the defending champions' six-match losing streak in the UAE, the defeats dating back to 2014.

Scorecard | Standings | Full Coverage

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2020: Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-by-ball Commentary

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Dinesh Karthik Andre Russell Hardik Pandya Kieron Pollard Pat Cummins Cricket Live Blog Indian Premier League 2020 Cricket - IPL Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos