KKR Vs MI, IPL 2020: Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-by-ball Commentary

Corona
Kolkata Knight Riders start their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Get here live ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard of KKR vs MI

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2020
KKR face defending champions MI in their first match of IPL 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hoping to exploit the cracks in the Mumbai Indians (MI) armory when they meet at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Stadium on Wednesday night. This will be KKR's first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 while defending champions MI will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing the opening match of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings. The Rohit Sharma-led defending champions have shown some rust in their performance and have to improve their fielding if they want to restrict KKR' power-packed batting that will be led by West Indian Andre Russell, England's Eoin Morgan and skipper Dinesh Karthik. From a team point of view, MI are equally potent. Quinton de Kock was in good touch in the opening match and Hardik Pandya was undone by indiscretion after a blazing start. Both teams have top-class bowlers with spinners and pacers equally capable of delivering in tight situations.

Live Blog | Standings | Full Coverage

Get here full scorecard of KKR vs MI (Updates available after the toss): 

