IPL 2020, KKR Vs MI: Hardik Pandya Becomes Butt Of Jokes After Hit-wicket - See Hilarious Memes

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya made himself a target of social media users after getting hit-wicket out during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday.

While trying to play a cut shot against Andre Russell, Pandya clipped the top of off-stump with his bat in the 19th over and started walking off with a smile.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Hits His Own Stumps

Here are how fans reacted to Pandya's dismissal:

#MIvsKKRBattle #HardikPandya did not get Hit Wicket...

Actually he was checking the distance between wickets and crease..... pic.twitter.com/axXoDYribk — Salil Rana (@iSalilRana) September 23, 2020

May be #HardikPandya checking here that lights in stumps all are working correctly 😜😜😂 pic.twitter.com/1JsSFavhRA — akhil_reddy (@imakhi_reddy) September 23, 2020

Pandya made 18 off 13 balls, with the help of two fours and a six.

Riding on skipper Rohit Sharma's 80, the four-time champions set a 196-run target for KKR.

