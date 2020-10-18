October 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: KKR Batsman Rahul Tripathi Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct

IPL 2020: KKR Batsman Rahul Tripathi Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Rahul Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the Code of Conduct, the IPL said in a statement. But IPL did not furnish the nature of the offence

PTI 18 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: KKR Batsman Rahul Tripathi Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct
Rahul Tripathi
Courtesy: BCCI
IPL 2020: KKR Batsman Rahul Tripathi Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct
outlookindia.com
2020-10-18T22:27:21+05:30

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Highlights | Points Table | News

Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the Code of Conduct, the IPL said in a statement. The IPL did not, however, furnish the nature of the offence.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

KKR won the match via Super Over after the scores were tied at the end of the regulation 20 overs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, SRH Vs KKR: David Warner Sets Fascinating Record But Hyderabad Beaten

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos