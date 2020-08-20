IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals Land In UAE - See Pics

Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 beginning September 19, setting the ball rolling for an event that many thought would not take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Royals and KXIP landed in Dubai via a charter flight, which will be the norm this IPL due to the ongoing health crisis. A little later in the evening, Kolkata Knight Riders arrived in Abu Dhabi, their base for the tournament.
Marhaba, UAE. ð#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/fHoymGObdg— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 20, 2020
Riyan travels safely.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 20, 2020
He wears his mask.
He makes his buddy wear it too.
Be like Riyan. ð·ð#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @ParagRiyan pic.twitter.com/Xwn1CkGuk3
#SaddaSquad ♥ï¸ð¦— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 20, 2020
Can you identify each one of them with the ð· on? ð¤#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/H7J5NRujvC
Make some noise for the desi boys! ð¤©#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/8mH9LCpNpm— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 20, 2020
#CaptainPunjab going through the replies section ð¤©— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 20, 2020
Keep ‘em coming, #SaddeFans ð¥°#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/E9LUovhFdX
The players, who were already tested multiple times before departure, will now undergo a six-day isolation period with testing on day 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training.
Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.
And we are off! âï¸— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 20, 2020
ð¦ðª See you soon, UAE#IPL2020 #IPLinUAE #KKR #KolkataKnightRiders #KorboLorboJeetbo #Cricket #IPL #KamleshNagarkoti #SandeepWarrier pic.twitter.com/zY04lu3JrJ
.@abhisheknayar1 @prasidh43 @siddhesshlad #SandeepWarrier #SiddharthManimaran #IPL2020 #KKR pic.twitter.com/iKKARSpODK— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 20, 2020
All three teams posted pictures of their players and support staff before departure. The Royals squad was fully covered in protective gear.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will arrive in the UAE on Friday while the the other two teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, will land over the weekend.
Sixty games will be played over 53 days across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. In 2014, UAE had hosted the IPL partially due to the general elections in India.
The postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia created a window for the IPL, which was supposed to take place in March-May before the BCCI postponed it indefinitely due to the pandemic.
