IPL 2020: Jason Holder Replaces Injured Mitchell Marsh At SunRisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named Jason Holder as the replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh on Wednesday.
Marsh, 28, twisted his right ankle while bowling in SRH's season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Australian all-rounder tried to finish his first over but limped off the field. He then struggled to take a stance while batting the former champions lost to Virat Kohli's team.
SRH in a statement said, "Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020."
Holder, the Windies captain, was previously with SRH, but his latest IPL stint came with Kolkata Knight Riders.
