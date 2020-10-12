IPL 2020: Injured Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Out Of Season

Experienced pacer Ishant Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a rib injury.

Ishant, 32, played just one game for Delhi Capitals this season so far, without success in their match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Capitals released a statement, saying the India pacer has suffered the injury during a training session.

“Ishant experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7, 2020, in Dubai,” read the statement.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of Indian Premier League 2020.”

Delhi lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday. They are second in the IPL point with 10 points from seven matches with five wins.

