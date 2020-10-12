October 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Injured Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Out Of Season

IPL 2020: Injured Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Out Of Season

Ishant Sharma played just one game for Delhi Capitals this IPL season, without success in their match against SunRisers Hyderabad

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Injured Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Out Of Season
Ishant Sharma
Courtesy: Twitter (@DelhiCapitals)
IPL 2020: Injured Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma Out Of Season
outlookindia.com
2020-10-12T19:49:58+05:30

Experienced pacer Ishant Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a rib injury.

Schedule | Points Table | News

Ishant, 32, played just one game for Delhi Capitals this season so far, without success in their match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Capitals released a statement, saying the India pacer has suffered the injury during a training session.

“Ishant experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7, 2020, in Dubai,” read the statement.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of Indian Premier League 2020.”

Delhi lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday. They are second in the IPL point with 10 points from seven matches with five wins.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Felix Magath Slams Pep Guardiola Tactics: Lionel Messi Won Those Champions Leagues, Not Him

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ishant Sharma Cricket Cricket - IPL Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos