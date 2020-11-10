IPL 2020 Final, MI Vs DC: Playing XIs, Prediction, Key Players, Dubai Weather Today, Head-to-head, Top Performers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season ends today with the blockbuster Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals final match in Dubai, UAE.

Preview | Live Streaming | News

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are looking for a record-extending fifth title, while Shreyas Iyer's young Delhi Capitals are playing their maiden IPL final.

Mumbai Indians have won all three previous meetings this season, including a thumping Qualifier 1 victory by 57 runs. But, Delhi Capitals, who finished second in the IPL 2020 points table behind Mumbai Indians, have the wherewithal to shock favourites Mumbai Indians tonight at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

READ: Players Who Could Decide IPL 2020 Final

However, it will be easier said than done as Mumbai have arguably the best side in the tournament. To beat Mumbai, Delhi will first need to field their best XI. With that, here's a look at the possible playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ: Ten Facts You Should Know Ahead Of IPL Final

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel.

Both the teams have more than enough match-winners in their respective camps. While usual suspects like Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin will continue to play pivotal roles, the final will give opportunities to other peripheral players.

And here are the key players:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel

As expected, Mumbai Indians will start as the overwhelming favourites. But Delhi Capitals, for all their unpredictability, can play their best cricket tonight and claim the elusive title.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals to shock Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: Key Clashes Ahead Of Final

Pitch: Still a batting top. In the first Qualifier between these two teams at the same venue, Mumbai Indians posted 200/5 with fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Then, the eventual winners rocked Delhi Capitals with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah sharing six wickets between them.

But, in the 92 previous matches, teams batting second have won 53 times. And the average 1st innings score is 158.

Dubai weather: Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius.

Head-to-head: In the 27 meetings, Mumbai Indians lead 15-12.

Top performers so far this season:

Top scorers: Mumbai Indians - Ishan Kishan (483), Quinton de Kock (483), Suryakumar Yadav (461); Delhi Capitals - Shikhar Dhawan (603), Shreyas Iyer (454), Marcus Stoinis (352)

Top wicket-takers: Mumbai Indians - Jasprit Bumrah (27), Trent Boult (22), Rahul Chahar (15); Delhi Capitals - Kagiso Rabada (29), Anrich Nortje (20), Ravichandran Ashwin (15).

Telecast and live streaming details:

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) with toss happening half-an-hour before the first ball.

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network with Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on outlookindia.com.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine