A stunned Kohli stood there for some time before heading back to the pavilion.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 April 2019
It's a bad time to be Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captain. And Virat Kohli has his personal demons to fight too. Having lost three matches on the trot, RCB needed their captain marvellous to play a match-defining innings against fellow laggards Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

But the 30-year-old found himself exposed like never before as he failed to pick Shreyas Gopal's wrong'un in the seventh over. A stunned Kohli stood there for some time before heading back to the pavilion.

Watch it here:

Kohli made 23 from 25 balls with three boundaries. Gopal completed his spell with brilliant figures of Shreyas Gopal.

Earlier, RR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first iin Jaipur.

