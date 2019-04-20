KL Rahul is regarded as one of the best timers of the ball, who prefers gentle touches and placements over power-hitting. But the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener showed his prowess during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Saturday.

Rahul welcomes Sandeep Lamichhane with a six over long-off. The World Cup-bound Indian batsman lost his bottom hand, but the ball still sailed over the boundary rope for the match's first six.

Watch it here:

Put into bat by Delhi, Punjab managed a total of 163/7 with Chris Gayle top-scoring with 69 off 37 balls. Rahul made 12 off nine balls.