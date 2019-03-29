﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019: Angry Virat Kohli Slams Umpire After Lasith Malinga's No-Ball Robs RCB Of Chance To Beat MI – WATCH

IPL 2019: Angry Virat Kohli Slams Umpire After Lasith Malinga's No-Ball Robs RCB Of Chance To Beat MI – WATCH

After the 6-run loss to Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said that Indian Premer League is not club tournament and umpires should have kept their eyes open

29 March 2019
IPL 2019: Angry Virat Kohli Slams Umpire After Lasith Malinga's No-Ball Robs RCB Of Chance To Beat MI – WATCH
Virat Kohli scored 46 off 32 but Lasith Malinga defended 17 runs in a controversial over to give MI a 6-run win over RCB in their IPL match
Composite: PTI Photos
IPL 2019: Angry Virat Kohli Slams Umpire After Lasith Malinga's No-Ball Robs RCB Of Chance To Beat MI – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-03-29T01:01:46+0530
Also Read

An angry Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli came down heavily on ICC Elite Panel Umpire S Ravi after the final delivery of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match bowled by Mumbai Indians' (MI) Lasith Malinga turned out to be a 'no-ball', which was not awarded to the losing team.

More importantly, winning captain Rohit Sharma was also critical of umpiring standard during the match.

"We are playing at the IPL level. It's not club level, the umpires should have their eyes open. That was a big no-ball," a livid Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Incidentally, Ravi is the only Indian umpire in ICC's Elite Panel for a number of years now as none of the others have been good enough to be elevated.

Needing 7 to win and six to take it to Super Over, Malinga's full toss yielded only one run but the big screen replay showed that the bowler had overstepped and a free hit should have been awarded.

Had it been a free-hit, AB de Villiers batting on 70 would have faced with five needed to win.

"We should have done a better job with the ball after they were seven down. The last few overs were brutal for us. Bit of a mistake from me to take Bumrah on at that time. Bumrah makes a hell of a difference in any team," the RCB skipper praised his India teammate.

Winning captain Rohit also voiced his concerns about umpiring.

"Honestly, I just go to know after crossing the rope that it was a no-ball. These kind of mistakes aren't good for the game. The over before that Bumrah bowled, a ball which wasn't a wide but it was called," Rohit referred to a decision given by other umpire C Nandan.

"Anything over 180 you can fight with. It wasn't a safe score but we had the bowlers to get the job done. Even though Virat and AB had a partnership going, we didn't panic. I thought we stuck to our plans, it was a great effort by the bowlers. Should have got 200 with the bat on this pitch."

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Lasith Malinga Bengaluru Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019, RCB Vs MI: Vintage Yuvraj Singh Hits Yuzvendra Chahal For Three Sixes In A Row – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters