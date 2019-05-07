﻿
Rahul Chahar struck with his very first delivery to send Faf du Plessis back in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk

Outlook Web Bureau 07 May 2019
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
2019-05-07T20:56:34+0530

Prodigious Rahul Chahar is one of the breakout stars of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. He has helped Mumbai Indians with his veritable leg-spin, and on Tuesday, during their Qualifier 1 match against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, the 19-year-old from Bharatpur in Rajasthan left batting great Sachin Tendulkar beaming with proud by dismissing dangerous Faf du Plessis off his first ball.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma introduced the youngster. And Chahar struck with his very first delivery to send Faf back for his 11th wicket of the season even as the visiting coaching camp celebrate the moment.

A ripping leg break, and Faf played uppishly to backward point only to find a waiting Anmolpreet Singh. The substitute fielder gleefully accepted the catch. Watch it here:

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first, against the norm.

The winners of the match go straight to the final. Both the teams are three-time champions and are targeting to become the first side to win the league for an unprecedented fourth time.

