This Indian Premier Season, cricket has got a new parlance thanks to Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya's penchant for playing the famous Helicopter Shot, started by legendary MS Dhoni, and it's called Hardikopter.

Well, within ten day's time, Hardik has executed the very unusual shot with brilliance twice that fans now come up with a new name for the shot - Hardikopter.

On Saturday, during MI's match against visiting Rajasthan Royals (RR), Hardik hit the last ball of the penultimate over, bowled by Jofra Archer, for a six using the helicopter shot.

Watch it here:

Last week, Hardik played it in front of its inventor, Dhoni during an MI vs CSK match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's the footage of the shot:

Earlier in the match today, invited to bat first by RR captain Ajinkya Rahane, MI post 187/5 Hardik scoring 28 off 11 balls.