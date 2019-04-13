﻿
Hardik Pandya has got a new arsenal in his armour by learning how to execute MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot; and this IPL season, the Mumbai Indian all-rounder is showcasing it

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2019
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya 28 off 11 balls against Rajasthan Royals in IPL
Screengrab: IPL
2019-04-13T19:09:53+0530

This Indian Premier Season, cricket has got a new parlance thanks to Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya's penchant for playing the famous Helicopter Shot, started by legendary MS Dhoni, and it's called Hardikopter.

Well, within ten day's time, Hardik has executed the very unusual shot with brilliance twice that fans now come up with a new name for the shot - Hardikopter.

On Saturday, during MI's match against visiting Rajasthan Royals (RR), Hardik hit the last ball of the penultimate over, bowled by Jofra Archer, for a six using the helicopter shot.

Watch it here:

Last week, Hardik played it in front of its inventor, Dhoni during an MI vs CSK match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's the footage of the shot:

Earlier in the match today, invited to bat first by RR captain Ajinkya Rahane, MI post 187/5 Hardik scoring 28 off 11 balls.

