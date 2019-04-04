MUST WATCH: Hardik Pandya Executes 'Helicopter Shot' Perfectly In Front Of Inventor MS Dhoni

﻿
Hardik Pandya won the man of the match award for his all-round performance which helped MI end CSK's winning streak in the IPL 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
Screengrab: BCCI
2019-04-04T01:27:19+0530

Not many have managed to execute MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot. But during the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, the India all-rounder not only hit a massive six using the shot, but seemed to have made the inventor jealous with his perfect execution.

After a bad start, Mumbai Indians were struggling to post 150 against the visitors. But a late flourish from Hardik and Kieron Pollard helped the hosts set a fighting target of 171 for the defending champions.

During his eight-ball knock, Hardik hit one four and three sixes. But the best of the lot was the one he hit against Dwayne Bravo, off the fourth ball of the last over. A yorker on the stumps and Hardik manufactured the shot Dhoni style it helicoptered and landed in the top-tier of the iconic stadium. And Dhoni seemed impressed with it.

Watch it here:

MI beat the defending champions by 37 runs to become the first team to register 100 wins in IPL. It also ended the defending champions' three-match winning streak at the start of the season.

Hardik, who returned to take three wickets including that of MS Dhoni, won the man of the match award.

