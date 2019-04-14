IPL 2019, Highlights, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: Rabada, Keemo, Morris Strangle SRH To Earn A 39-Run Victory

Delhi Capitals were simply clinical with the ball today. Especially the pacers. They bowled a lot of slower ones, well-disguised ones. And they got the rewards on those deliveries.

Very unusual innings from Warner. Couldn't get going really. The run-rate kept climbing and Delhi pacers hit the final nail in the coffin. Keemo Paul initially provided the breakthrough. Rabada and Morris were deadly in the death overs. Apart from Warner and Bairstow, no other SRH batsmen troubled the scorers. SRH lost 8 wickets for 15 runs in the end.

SRH never seemed like getting there. They crumbled under pressure. With this win Delhi move into the second spot with 10 points. SRH are in sixth place with 6 points under their belt. Great game for Delhi and this will definitely boost their confidence. Even Mishra bowled well. A well-deserved victory. Cath the IPL highlights of SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals here:

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 116 all out in 18.5 Overs (Warner 51, Bairstow 41, Rabada 4/22, Keemo Paul 3/17, Morris 3/22)

Delhi Capitals win by 39 runs

23:41: Back to back wickets to Rabada Again. Removed Bhuvi with a slower one. Bhuvi went for the pull. Top edge and Rabada takes the catch. Khallell is greeted with a deadly yorker that uproots his off stump. Rabada picks up his fourth wicket. SRH 116 All Out in 18.5 Overs. Rabada 3.5-0-22-4. His tally of wickets goes to 17 this season.



23:37: Morris is back. What an over. Three wickets off the over. Superb yorker and the stumps went for a ride. Deepak Hooda departs. Back-to-wickets again. Change of pace again and Rashid Khan went for the big shot, didn't time it. Caught by Keemo Paul at deep mid-wicket. Abhishek Sharma goes for the big shot in the mid off region. Gets an edge. Again Caught by Kemo Paul in the mid off region. Just 4 runs off the over and 3 wickets. SRH 112/8 after 18 overs.



23:26: Rabada is back. Dramatic over here. Warner picks up a couple off the first ball. Brings up his fifty off 46 balls. Then Successive wickets for Rabada. Change of Pace again and Rabada bowls an off-cutter. Warner holes out to Iyer at Mid off. Warner departs 51 off 47 balls (3x4,1x6). Short ball and Shankar went for the pull, gets an edge. Pant runs to the short third man region and takes an easy catch. Two new batsmen at the crease- Abhishek Sharma and Deepak Hooda. SRH 108/5 after 17 overs.

23:20: Keemo Paul comes in for his last over. Another change of pace. Back of the hand slower delivery. Bhui slashes and gets a top edge. Axar dives from backward point region to his left and takes the catch. Bhui 7(12). Vijay Shankar comes in. Just 4 runs off it. SRH 104/3 after 16. SRH require 52 runs in 24 balls. Keemo Paul 4-0-17-3

23:14: Mishra is bowling his third over. He has been very disciplined with his line and length today. Warner hits it back to Mishra and Mishra spills the catch. Tough chance, but Mishra almost had it. Just 5 off the over. SRH 100/2 after 15 overs.

23:08: Moriss is back. He is greeted with a boundary by Warner. Short ball and Warner pulls it to the fence. A full toss from Moriss and Warner smashes it for another boundary in the cover region. SRH 95/2 after 14 overs. Warner 42*(36), Bhui 6*(10)

23:05: Mishra continues. Just 4 runs of the over. Bhui is dropped by Ingram at Long off. SRH 84/2 after 13 overs.

23:00: Keemo Paul gets the SRH captain Kane Williamson. Good change of pace again. And Kane falls for it, goes uppish. A diving Rabada at Mid off pulls off a catch. Kane Williamson departs for 3 runs. Ricky Bhui is in. Just 3 runs off the over. SRH 80/2 after 12 overs

Picks up the wicket of the SRH Captain. #SRH 78/2 after 11.4 overs pic.twitter.com/guJ2Tg0FLS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2019

22:54: Amit Mishra is introduced. Great bowling from the leg spinner. The pressure is creeping on SRH. Just 4 off the over. SRH 77/1 after 11 overs.

22:50: Keemo Paul continues. 7 runs off the over. He picks up the first wicket too. Bairstow departs. Slow ball and Bairstow goes for the shot, holes out to Rabada at Long-off. Bairstow 41 off 31 balls (5x4,1x6). Kane Williamson comes in. SRH 73/1 after 10 overs.

22:45: Axar Patel is taken for a maximum by Warner. A huge six over mid wicket. Short ball, Bairstow rocks back and smashes it to the fence in the mid-wicket region. SRH 66/0 after 9 overs. Warner 26*(26), Bairstow 39*(28)

22:40: Keemo Paul is in. Good bowling from the West Indian pacer. Just three off the over. SRH 51/0 after 8.

A solid 50-run opening partnership between the duo.#SRH 50/0 after 7.3 overs pic.twitter.com/n7U9Q4RTKx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2019

22:35: Axar is into the attack. Bairstow gets a thick outside edge that runs down to the boundary in the slip region. SRH 48/0 in 7 overs.

22:28: Rabada is back into the attack. Very tight over. Just 4 runs given. SRH 40/0 in 6 overs.

22:24: Ishant comes for his third over. Very decent over. Warner is not able to pierce the field here. A couple of shots, straight to the fielder. 6 runs off the over. SRH 36/0 after 5 overs.

22:17: Morris is introduced into the attack. 7 runs off the over. Bairstow probably hits the shot off the day. Overpitched delivery and he smokes it straight down the ground for a six. SRH 30/0 after 4 overs. Bairstow 20*(12), Warner 9*(11)

22:14: Ishant continues. 10 runs off the over. Back-to-back boundaries for Bairstow. SRH 23/0 after 3 overs.

22:011: Rabada in for the second over. Warner welcomes him with a boundary. Warner swigs it hard and the balls runs down the square leg fence. Rabada strays down the line and Bairstow guides it to the fine leg boundary. SRH 13/0 after 2 overs.

22:00: Ishant Sharma starts the bowling attack. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow open the innings for DC. Quiet start. Ishant is bending his back and generating good bounce off the pitch. Just 3 runs off the over. SRH 3/0 after 1 Over



Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 155 for 7 in 20 overs ( Iyer 45, Munro 40, Khaleel 3/30, Bhuvi 2/33).

Target: 156

The @DelhiCapitals post a total of 155/7 on board. Will the home team chase this down? #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/vlW76N2fe4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2019

21:43: Bhuvito bowl the last over of the innings. 13 runs off the over. A huge six by Keemo Paul. He is trapped plumb in front of the wicket next ball. DC finish their innings at 155/7 in 20 overs.

21:39: Sandeep Sharma to bowl the penultimate over. Finally a boundary for DC. Axar smashes it in the cover region. 9 runs off the over. DC 142/6 after 19 overs.

21:32: Rashid comes for his fourth over.Just three runs off the over. Picks up Morris off his final delivery. Clean bowled. Rashid 4-0-22-1. DC 133/6 after 18.

21:26: Khallel is back. And picks up another wicket. Pant is dismissed for 23 (19). Low full toss and Pant manages a bottom edge that balloons to the fielder at long-on. Axar and Morris will have to press the accelerator here. Just 4 runs off the over. DC 130/5 after 17 overs.

21:20: Bhuvi comes back. Great over. Just 5 runs off it. Removes Iyer too. Iyer departs for 45(40). Short ball, Iyer went for the cut over the Keeper. But the ball lands in the Keeper's gloves. DC 126/4 after 16 overs.

21:12: Sandeep bowls his third over. Good bowling from Sandeep. Three workers in the over. 7 runs off the over. 50 partnership between Iyer and Pant. DC 121/3 after 15 Overs. Iyer 43*(36), Pant 22*(17)

21:06: Rashid continues. Tight over from the leg spinner. Just 4 runs given off it. DC 114/3 after 14 overs.

21:04: Sandeep Sharma is brought back. Just 8 off the over. Pant gets a boundary in the point region. DC 110/3 after 13.

21:00: Good over from Rashid. Just 6 runs off the over. Iyer manages four of the last ball. Loose ball and Iyer smashes it at the mid-wicket region. DC 102/3 after 12 overs. Iyer 35*(25), Pant 13*(10)

20:57: Shankar continues. Just 9 runs off the over. Pant gets a 4 off the last ball. Went just past a diving Bairstow. DC 96/3 after 11 overs.

20:52: Rashid Khan into the attack. A couple of half-trackers in the over. Pant smashes the first one to the deep square leg fence. Iyer gets a luck four that goes past the slip region. DC 87/3 after 10 overs.

20:45: Vijay Shankar comes to bowl. Kane has a lot of options here. Rishabh Pant is in. Half volley and Iyer drives it through the covers for a four. DC 77/3 after 9 overs.

20:40: Abhishek Sharma is brought in by Kane. Good Move by Kane. Abhishek removes dangerous Munro. Munro hits a maximum over long on. Gets a thick edge of the next ball. And a great catch by keeper Bairstow. Munro 40 off 24 (4x4,3x6) DC 69/3 after 8 overs.

20:38: Hooda introduced by Kane. Good over. Just 8 runs off the over. Iyer plays his typical square cut and gets a boundary in the point region. DC 59/2 after 7 overs.

20:32: Munro is taking the attack to Khaleel. Six of the first ball. Khaleel bowls a good bouncer that caught Munro by surprise, lucky gets an edge and runs down for a boundary in the fine leg region. 12 off the over. DC 51/2 after 6 overs.

20:28: Bhuvi is in the attack. Just 9 runs of the over. Iyer gets four of an edge. DC 39/2 after 5 overs.

20:20: Khallel continues. Short delivery. Dhawan goes for the pull. Gets a top edge and Bhuvi takes it at deep fine leg region. Dhawan departs for 7 runs. Munro plays his attacking shots. Gets a boundary in the point region and a maximum in the square leg region. 10 off the over. DC 30/2 after 4 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed picks up his second wicket. The Delhi Capitals openers are back in hut.#DC 20/2 after 3.2 overs pic.twitter.com/zPrqCX2O2j — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2019

20:15: Sandeep Sharma is introduced by Kane. Decent over by Sandeep. Munro gets away with a streaky four in the third man region. 8 runs off the over. DC 20/1 after 3 overs.

20:12: Khallel Ahmed into the attack. Picks up Prithvi Shaw. Caught behind. Prithvi departs for 4 runs. Munro comes in. DC 12/1 after 2 Overs. Great start by Khallel.

20:05: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar into the attack. Prithvi Shaw and Shikar Dhawan to open the innings for DC. Decent start. 7 runs off the over. DC 7/0 after 1 over.

19:33: SRH have won the toss and they opt to bowl. Surprise surprise! Kane Williamson is back. Abhishek Sharma makes his debut for SRH. Khallel Ahmed is also in. For DC, Colin Munro comes in place of Ingram and Mishra is in for Tewatia.

Here is the Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(C) David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(WK, ), Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(C),Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

SRH's success has mainly been dependent on openers David Warner and Jony Bairstow who have shared three hundred plus stands in this season. Their middle order has failed miserably. Kane Williamson's availability will add more stability to the batting line up. With two points at stake, both the teams will be eager to get that win and move up in the points table.

The main question will be is Kane Williamson fit to start today? He was the orange cap holder last season. His availability will change the complete dimension for SRH>

Delhi Capitals seem to have found some touch with the bat. Shikhar, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw have contributed with the bat; But they need more consistency. The bowling department banks heavily on fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Ishant Sharma has shown good signs with the new ball too.

It will be interesting to see what plans Shreyas Iyer will implement to get SRH's openers so that they can have a go at the SRH middle order who have been inconsistent.