All eyes will be on disgraced Australian captain Steve Smith as he embarks on the road to redemption with former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) host perennial underperformers Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Discarded Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will lead a KXIP side which have the likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Catch all 2019 IPL live updates of RR vs KXIP here.

6:27 PM IST: The focus will also be on the two captains, both discarded and effectively out of the World Cup contention. Then there's England trio in RR ranks – Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer – all match winners. For KXIP, Chris Gayle is the biggest gun, and if he fires as seen in the West Indies' series against England, we are in for a treat. Then, what about KL Rahul and Mujeeb Ur Rahman?

6: 20 PM IST: Remember, there were surprises galore at the player auction at Jaipur in December. RR broke the bank, again, to retain the services of Jaydev Unadkat. But the biggest surprise was Varun Chakravarthy. Kings XI Punjab spent INR 8.4 crore for the spinner, making him the joint costliest player along with Unadkat at the auction. And both the players are likely to play today.

We have seen Unadkat in action, in both India and IPL franchise colours. But Chakravarthy is still a 'mystery'. Not many know about him. He is believed to a multi-talented bowler, who can bowl as many as seven variations – Off break, Legbreak, Googly, Carrom ball, Flipper, Topspinner, Slider. The 27-year-old architect can also keeps wicket. Lot to look forward.

6:14 PM IST: Here are the likely XIs:

RR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron

KXIP: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, R Ashwin (c), Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

6:00 PM IST: Before the toss, let's have some key numbers from the past encounters between these two teams:

- RR lead head-to-head record 10-17 in 17 meetings. Last season, it was 1-1;

- Highest total in this fixture is 221/3 by KXIP in 2018, while the lowest is 112/7 by RR in 2009;

- Shaun Marsh (RR) has most runs, 409. The Aussie batsman also has the highest individual score, 115 in 2008. He also has the most sixes (17) and fours (39) too;

- Piyush Chawla (KXIP) has the most wickets (14), while the West Indian Kevon Cooper the best bowling figures, 4/26 in 2012.

5:30 PM IST: First round of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 completes today with this clash. In the season opener, MS Dhoni's defending champions Chennai Super Kings defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Then in the first double-header of the season, Andre Russell anchored Kolkata Knight Riders' successful chase against SunRisers Hyderabad with a devastating knock even as comeback man David Warner impressed for the last year's runners-up. Sunday night capped off with a blinder from Rishabh Pant, who helped Delhi Capitals humbled three-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Preview

Rajasthan Royals, which made a comeback to the league in 2018 after serving a two-year ban over spot-fixing and betting charges, had advanced to the play-offs last season but could not go further. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will definitely aim to start the season 12 on a positive note.

Kings XI Punjab, which could not reach the play-offs last year, are expected to perform on a different note this year after retaining, as well as pocketing, some valuable players in the auction.

Royals will expect a lot from Steve Smith. But it is yet to be known whether the Australian will make to the playing eleven or not as he has not fully recovered from an elbow injury.

Overall, Ben Stokes will once again be the go-to man for the Royals who has the ability to fire both with the bat and the ball.

Squads

KXIP: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Mohammad Shami, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, and Murugan Ashwin

RR:Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Rajane, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag