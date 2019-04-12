Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Friday produced an unplayable delivery to give Delhi Capitals (DC) just the perfect start against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Opening the bowling for the visitors, the 30-year-old right-arm medium pacer managed to bring the ball back after pitching up to breach the defence of debutant Joe Denly. The right-handed Englishman thus recorded a first-ball duck on his IPL debut .

Watch it here:

Wow! First ball wicket for Ishant Sharma. What a start for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders. #KKRvDC #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/lofdDSUknD — Deepak Raj Verma (@DeVeDeTr) April 12, 2019

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first as they chase a rare league double against Kolkata.

In their previous meeting, Delhi beat Kolkata on Super Over at Feroz Shah Kotla ground.