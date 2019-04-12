﻿
Opening the bowling for the visitors, Ishant Sharma managed to bring the ball back to breach the defence of debutant Joe Denly during KKR Vs DC match of IPL 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2019
Ishant Sharma produced figures of 4-1-21-1 in the KKR vs DC match of IPL 2019.
2019-04-12T21:18:36+0530

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Friday produced an unplayable delivery to give Delhi Capitals (DC) just the perfect start against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Opening the bowling for the visitors, the 30-year-old right-arm medium pacer managed to bring the ball back after pitching up to breach the defence of debutant Joe Denly. The right-handed Englishman thus recorded a first-ball duck on his IPL debut .

Watch it here:

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first as they chase a rare league double against Kolkata.

In their previous meeting, Delhi beat Kolkata on Super Over at Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

