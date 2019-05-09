Rishabh Pant played one of his finest knocks to help Delhi Capitals (DC) knock out SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Playing a typical Pant blitzkrieg, the wicketkeeper-batsman hit smashed 49 off 21 balls with five sixes to turned the match on its head after SRH hit back with quick wickets.

The highlight of Pant's knock was a 22-run over from Basil Thampi.

Chasing a 163-run target, DC needed 34 from last three overs. Pant then showed brilliant game awareness to target SRH's weakest link and hit the medium pacer four, six, four and six off the first four balls.

Watch it here:

Game changer - Pant goes berserk in one Thampi over https://t.co/UoJL6QwuDe via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) May 8, 2019

But the flambouyant batsman, who won the man of the match award, paid the price for going after the glory shot. He holed out in the penultimate over, leaving DC in a precarious position.

Eliminator: DC vs SRH – Rishabh Pant Wicket https://t.co/8Ixaj0uzLY via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) May 8, 2019

Then, Keemo Paul gave the final touches as DC beat by two wickets in a nerve-wracking match.

They will play Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier in their bid to make it to the maiden IPL final against Mumbai Indians.