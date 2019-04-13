IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Banking On Shikhar Dhawan's Swagger vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

That Delhi are capitalising on the sum total experience of the men on and off the field is getting evident. Shikhar Dhawan's first real knock of responsibility helped Delhi Capitals to a runaway seven-wicket win at Kolkata Knight Riders' home on but more than the two points, the win will reinforce the belief in a squad studded with former heavyweights.

His second fifty in seven Indian Premier League innings this year could not be better timed. The fact that the Eden Gardens wicket, unlike the sloppy one at Kotla, suited Shikhar Dhawan's penchant to play his favourite pull shot, the left-handed opener took control of a chase against a quality attack.

Dhawan remained not out on a career-best 97 (off 63 balls) but it was his ability to bat till the end after skipper Shreyas Iyer left in the sixth over and Rishabh Pant was consumed by impetuosity that made the difference.

THE GAMEPLAN