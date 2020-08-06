Inter Milan Confirm Permanent Alexis Sanchez Signing

Inter have confirmed the signing of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on a permanent deal. (More Football News)

Sanchez has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Serie A club following a successful season-long loan with Antonio Conte's side.

The 31-year-old Chile international joined United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2018, but failed to show what he is capable of at Old Trafford.

Sanchez is reported to have joined Inter on a free transfer after United ripped up his contract, which was said to earn him an astonishing £560,000-a-week.

He scored four goals in 29 appearances for the Nerazzurri following his switch to San Siro last August.

| ANNOUNCEMENT@Alexis_Sanchez has joined Inter on a free transfer https://t.co/2IbrSjiogi — Inter (@Inter_en) August 6, 2020

Sanchez found the back of the net only five times in 45 matches for the Red Devils after arriving at the club in January 2018 in a deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Sanchez would be heading back to Inter following a 2-1 Europa League last-16 second leg victory over LASK on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that he's agreed and we've agreed. Alexis enjoyed his time there," he said.

"They've liked him, so of course that's a good move for him. Wish him all the best. He's a top player that we want to see play his best football.

"For whatever reason, we didn't see the best of Alexis, but he's a top professional and we just wish him all the best."

Sanchez could face United in the Europa League final after Inter also made it through to the last eight by getting past Getafe.