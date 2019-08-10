Injured Alisson To Miss Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup Clash Vs Chelsea

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea after pulling up with a calf injury as the European champions opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 win over Norwich on August 10.

The Brazilian fell to the floor after kicking the ball clear from a routine goal kick and needed support to limp off the field six minutes before half-time.

Liverpool face Chelsea in Istanbul this week in the traditional early-season clash between the previous campaign's Champions League and Europa League winners.

"He will not be ready for Wednesday, I can say that already," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"He felt his calf. He looked behind him because he thought something hit him."

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian was expected to play second fiddle to Alisson after joining Liverpool this week on a free transfer after Simon Mignolet joined Club Brugge.

However, Klopp now faces having to rely on the former West Ham goalkeeper for at least a couple of weeks.

"Adrian is a good goalie. In possession he is calm and he is good at shot-stopping, that's why we signed him. It's good for him but we have a little problem with Ali."