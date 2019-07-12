MS Dhoni probably played his last game for India and obviously also his penultimate Cricket World Cup fixture in the semifinal loss to New Zealand at Old Trafford, on July 10. Rather a very controversial swansong tournament, the former captain has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism due to his slow batting approach through the tournament. Although, Dhoni batted excellently against the Black Caps, he was still criticized by some illogical fans. After the clash, opposition captain Kane Williamson was asked if he would pick Dhoni in his team, he replied, "Is he looking to change nationalities?"

The 2011 World Cup winning captain tried to repeat history in Old Trafford too, but after the departure of Ravindra Jadeja, he lacked a proper partner to continue forward, with NZ winning by 18 runs.

Kane Williamson said, "Yes, experience at this level and in these occasions is so important and his (Dhoni) contribution today and yesterday but throughout this campaign was extremely important."

"He's a world-class cricketer but is he looking to change nationalities? We will consider that selection if we have to," he further added.

Lately, the rumor mill has been churning that Dhoni could retire now, and will be announcing it soon. Many personalities have taken to Twitter to urge him not to retire, with the latest being iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. The 89-year-old singer urged Dhoni to not retire, as to what he has heard from recent news, stating that Team India still needs him. She also asked him to not take his criticism seriously.