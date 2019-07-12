Cricket World Cup Semifinal, Australia Vs England: Jason Roy Fined For Expressing Dissent

England's opening batsman Jason Roy has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for expressing dissent at the umpire's decision. The incident happened during his side's win over Australia in their Cricket World Cup semifinal fixture, at Edgbaston on July 11.

In a statement, ICC said, "Roy was found to have breached Article 2.8 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision in an international match. In addition to the 30 percent fine, two demerit points have been added to Roy's disciplinary record".

Australia set a meager target of 223 runs, which was easily achieved by the hosts in 32.1 overs after losing only two wickets. Roy played a swashbuckling knock of 85-runs within 65-balls. He caught behind in the 20th over, via a Pat Cummins delivery. After being declared dismissed, Roy expressed dissent at the umpire's decision.

Roy has also admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, so there is no need for a formal hearing.

England won by 8 wickets against Australia. They will face New Zealand in the final at Lord's on July 14.