Indian Super League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC ISL Football Match

Two struggling sides are up against each other as Hyderabad FC pit their wits against Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) clash at Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table with five points from 11 matches and are in dire need of a win. Chennaiyin, placed a spot above Hyderabad with nine points from 10 games, are equally desperate for the three points on offer. Hyderabad lost to Chennaiyin 2-1 away from home earlier this season.

The home side has had a forgettable debut season in the ISL so far. They have just one win to their name and have the worst defensive record in the league, having shipped in 26 goals already. They are also yet to keep a clean sheet. They are coming off a poor outing against Kerala Blasters which they lost 1-5. It was also the second time Hyderabad conceded five goals in a match this season.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, need a win to ensure their slim hopes of getting a top-four spot is not extinguished.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20?

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played on January 10 (Friday).

What time will Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will start at 7:30 PM.

Where is Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match is being played at G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

How to watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match live on TV?

Star Sports will telecast Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match live (Star Sports 2/HD).

How to live stream/ watch online Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.