Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC Sign Midfielder Jayesh Rane On Three-year Deal

Bengaluru FC on Thursday announced the signing of versatile Indian midfielder Jayesh Rane on a three-year deal that runs through till the end of the 2023-24 season. (More Football News)



The 28-year-old is the club's sixth signing of the summer, and joins the side ahead of their AFC Cup Playoff Clash against Eagles FC.



Rane, a product of the Mumbai FC academy, has 85 caps in the Indian Super League and will strengthen the Blues' options in attack. He joins following a four-season stint with ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan, and has previously been a part of the Chennaiyin FC side that clinched the 2017-18 Indian Super League title.



"Bengaluru FC is a club that has known success for several years and one that represents a high level of professionalism on and off the pitch. At this stage of my career, I felt ready for a fresh challenge and Bengaluru FC gave me that opportunity," Rane said.



"I have come up against this team throughout my career, and now I am looking forward to representing the club and to play my part in all its future success," said Rane, who has joined the side at their training base in Bellary.



Rane, a midfielder who can also operate down the flanks, won the Indian Super League a second time with ATK, and was also part of the Aizawl FC squad that clinched the I-League trophy in 2017. He has also represented India at the U23 level, playing in the AFC U23 Championship qualifiers.







For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine