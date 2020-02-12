February 12, 2020
Poshan
Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee's Health Improving: Hospital

According to family sources, PK Banerjee is likely to be taken out of Intensive Care Unit to general ward on Thursday.

PTI 12 February 2020
PK Banerjee was admitted to the hospital for the second time in less than a month with a history of fever and cough.
Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with chest infection, was showing improvement in his health conditions, a statement from the medical facility said on Wednesday.

The 83-year-old was admitted to the hospital for the second time in less than a month with a history of fever and cough.

"Banerjee is showing improvement in his clinical condition and responding well to the ongoing treatment," a statement from the Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.

According to family sources, he is likely to be taken out of the Intensive Care Unit to general ward on Thursday.

The 1962 Asian Games gold medallist is being treated by a panel of specialists, including pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Dr Tanmoy Banerjee, and is also being supervised by the team of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu.

