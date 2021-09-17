Friday, Sep 17, 2021
India Women's Tour Of Australia, Live Streaming: Complete Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

India Women's Tour Of Australia, Live Streaming: Complete Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

India women will play three ODIs, one Day-night Test and three T20Is in Australia. Here's everything you need to know about the series:

India's tour of Australia begins with the opening ODI in Mackay on September 21. | Courtesy: BCCI

2021-09-17T18:28:55+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 6:28 pm

There's an unspoken rivalry between India women and Australia women. And the two proud teams will face -off in a complete series, featuring three ODIs, one Day-night Test and three T20I matches. (MORE CRICKET NEWS)

Here's all you need to know about the series:

Mithali Raj will continue to lead India in the longer formats of the game, in Test and ODIs, while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the visitors in the T20I series.

Besides the skippers, the side also features big names like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Jhulan Goswami.

The hosts have named Meg Lanning as the captain of the Australian squad across formats which also has stars, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.

Complete Schedule

MATCH DATE TIME VENUE
1st ODI 21-Sep-21 5:35 AM IST Harrup Park, Mackay
2nd ODI 24-Sep-21 8:45 AM IST Harrup Park, Mackay
3rd ODI 26-Sep-21 5:35 AM IST Harrup Park, Mackay
       
Only Test 30-Sep-21 11:30 AM IST Carrara Oval, Queensland
       
1st T20I 7-Oct-21 2:10 PM IST Carrara Oval, Queensland
2nd T20I 9-Oct-21 1:40 PM IST Carrara Oval, Queensland
3rd T20I 10-Oct-21 1:40 PM IST Carrara Oval, Queensland

 

Telecast Details

All the matches of the series will be LIVE telecast on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD channels as well as live-streamed on the on-demand OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Squads

Australian Women Squad:

Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

India Women's squad for one-off Test & ODI series:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women's T20I squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

