India Vs South Africa | Warm-Up Match, Day 1: No Practice For Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav As Rain Play Spoilsport

All eyes were on Rohit Sharma, who is making a last-ditch effort to revive his Test career, and the three-day affair against South Africa at Vizianagaram was supposed to serve as his warm-up match. But the match has lost Day 1 to the rain, leaving the Indian camp distraught.

India were also hoping to give some match time fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who was drafted into the squad as injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement. But with limited time left in the match, it's unlikely that both the players will get time in the centre, irrespective the toss results. (More Cricket News)

The Day 1 of the practice match between Board Presidents XI and South Africa was washed out without the toss being held as rain played spoilsport at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Also Read: Rohit To Open For India In Tests

Continous rain delayed the toss before the umpire decided to draw the stumps for the day. This is South Africa's only practice game before the three-match Test rubber, starting October 2 in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, India and the visitors had played a 1-1 draw in the T20I series.

Also Read: Can Rohit Sharma Do A Virender Sehwag?

Squads:

Board President's XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

(With agency inputs)