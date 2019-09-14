India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Worried About Rain On Matchday? Here's Hourly Dharamsala Weather Forecast

The Virat Kohli-led Team India reached Dharamsala on Friday for Sunday's opening game of their three-match T20I series against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's stadium, Dharamsala. The Proteas had arrived at the venue on September 9.

The weather forecast for the game is not so good as scattered rains are expected on Saturday. In fact, photographs of groundstaff covering the playing area were emerged on the eve of the match. But it's safe to assume that the match will be a full 40-over affair. The scheduled start time is 7 pm local time (IST), with toss happening 30 minutes before it.

Here's hourly weather forecast:

Screengrab 1

Screengrab 2

India, after their successful tour of the West Indies, will look to start a new series on a winning note. With World T20 happening next year in Australia, every bilateral series in the shortest format of the game hold special importance.

The two other T20I matches will be played in Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

Squads: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.