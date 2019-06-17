After helping India beat Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match, skipper Virat Kohli teased his followers with a cryptic message on Twitter on Monday.

Kohli, 30, shared a collage of two photos – one from his childhood and another from India's match against Pakistan on Sunday. One thing which is common in both is his pose – with both hands resting on his waist, Kohli is looking up at the sky as the camera captures him.

And the caption reads, "Doing it since the early 90s!"

Doing it since the early 90s! pic.twitter.com/IVitRHUWpW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2019

On Sunday, he became the fastest batsman to reach the 11,000 run-mark in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat in 230 ODIs.

Riding on Rohit Sharma elegant hundred and Kuldeep Yadav brilliant bowling, India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in the much-hyped match at Old Trafford, Manchester.