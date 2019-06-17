﻿
Hours after leading India to a convincing win over Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match, captain Virat Kohli shared a collage of two photos with a cryptic message

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2019
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures during a training session at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
AP Photo
After helping India beat Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match, skipper Virat Kohli teased his followers with a cryptic message on Twitter on Monday.

Highlights | Report | Scorecard | Points Table

Kohli, 30, shared a collage of two photos – one from his childhood and another from India's match against Pakistan on Sunday. One thing which is common in both is his pose – with both hands resting on his waist, Kohli is looking up at the sky as the camera captures him.

Also Read: Kohli Breaks Another Tendulkar Record

And the caption reads, "Doing it since the early 90s!"

On Sunday, he became the fastest batsman to reach the 11,000 run-mark in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat in 230 ODIs.

Riding on Rohit Sharma elegant hundred and Kuldeep Yadav brilliant bowling, India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in the much-hyped match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

