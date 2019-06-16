India Vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup: What Do The Numbers Say About Ravindra Jadeja's Displays In ODI Format?

With Cricket World Cup's India Vs Pakistan clash in full throttle right now, fans have gone crazy with few overs already having been bowled! The two countries are currently playing against each other in Old Trafford, Manchester. From an Indian fan's perspective, one of the most crucial men in the outfit will be Ravindra Jadeja. Over the years, the all-rounder has become a regular in India's international matches, and is considered to be a tournament specialist. HIs versatility is highly regarded. How has he performed in the ODI format? Well, we have got statistics to analyze that!

The Saurashtra native made his ODI debut on February 8, 2009, against Sri Lanka. In this format, he has played a total of 151 matches.

While batting, Jadeja has participated in 101 innings, amassing 2,035 runs. Also, he has registered 10 half-centuries, with a high score of 87. In terms of boundaries, he has smashed a total of 155 fours, and 37 sixes! His strike rate is 84.23, with an average of 29.93.

(Courtesy: HOWSTAT)

Jadeja is also a good fielder, known for his dives and catches. In total, he has notched 53 ODI catches in the field of play.

The Chennai Super Kings player has bowled in 147 ODI innings. In those innings, he has conceded 6,245 runs, and notched 174 wickets. Also, he has recorded eight four-wicket hauls.

(Courtesy: HOWSTAT)

He has also registered an economy of 4.89.

Ahead of the match, ICC released a video via their Twitter handle, where Jadeja alongwith Hardik Pandya spoke about the match.

Jadeja said, "When we play against Pakistan, the intensity is very high. Back home in India, people want us to win against Pakistan no matter what, so the pressure is creating more on us."

He also added, "The pressure is on both the teams. It's not about winning or losing, It about more than that."

So how do you think Jaddu is going to perform against Pakistan? Will he put in a talismanic display or will he be trumped by his opponents?