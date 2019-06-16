Cricket World Cup: SRK Cheers Team India Ahead Of Epic Clash Against Pakistan With Father's Day Photo

With Cricket World Cup's India Vs Pakistan set to begin, fans across the world have gone crazy over the highly-anticipated clash. Now even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share his excitement regarding the fixture.

King Khan posted a photograph with his son Aryan, captioned as, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!"

Both of them have iconic names attached to their jersey from world-famous movie, The Lion King. The names etched are Mufasa and Simba.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

The 53-year-old is a famous cricket fan. He owns Indian Premier League club Kolkata Knight Riders and a Caribbean Premier League outfit too!

The weatherman predicts that the match could be hampered by rain, thereby abandoned. Let's pray to the Rain Gods and hope that does not happen!

The Men in Blue have won all their World Cup matches against the Green Army. The teams have played six matches against each other. Interestingly, five of those wins have come after defending a first innings total for the two-time champions.

Team India (Men's) have also won four of their last five ODIs against Pakistan. The only loss was in the finals of an ICC tournament in 2017.