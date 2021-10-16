Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Vs Nepal, SAFF Championship Final: Sunil Chhetri Equals Lionel Messi Feat As Blue Tigers Win 8th Title

India crushed Nepal 3-0 to win their eighth SAFF Championship title after second-half goals from Sunil Chhetri, Suresh Wangjam and Sahal Abdul Samad in Male, Maldives.

India Vs Nepal, SAFF Championship Final: Sunil Chhetri Equals Lionel Messi Feat As Blue Tigers Win 8th Title
India captain Sunil Chhetri, with the ball, in action against against Nepal during the final match of 2021 SAFF Championship in Male. Maldives on October 16, 2021. | Courtesy: Twitter (@IndianFootball)

Trending

India Vs Nepal, SAFF Championship Final: Sunil Chhetri Equals Lionel Messi Feat As Blue Tigers Win 8th Title
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T22:56:21+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 10:56 pm

A dominant India defeated Nepal 3-0 in the final of 2021 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in Male, Maldives to win a record-extending 8th regional title on Saturday. (More Football News)

After a cagey first half, India took the lead in the 48th minute with skipper Sunil Chhetri nodding home a header. Then Suresh Wangjam fired one a couple of minutes later to double the lead.

Another youngster, Sahal Abdul Samad scored a solo goal in the 90th minute to seal India's win.

With the opener, Chhetri joined Lionel Messi as the joint second-highest active goalscorer -- with both on 80 goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

India dominated possession in the first half but failed to break the deadlock as the rain continued to pound Male. However, Chhetri put India ahead minutes into the second half and even before Nepal could down settle down, Suresh made it 2-0.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

This is the Indian football team's first title triumph under head coach Igor Stimac, who faced criticism in recent times for his side's inability to win enough games. But the Croatian, serving a ban for a red card against the final round-robin match against Maldive,  was absent from the dugout.

However, when it mattered the most in this edition of the regional tournament, Stimac's players delivered the results the team's fans had been waiting for.

Stimac also became the third foreign coach after Jiri Pesek (1993) and Stephen Constantine (2015) to clinch the title with the Indian team.

Chhetri gave India the lead after he charged in to neatly head in a delivery from Pritam Kotal on the right flank, leaving the Nepalese goalkeeper with no chance to come to his team's rescue.

Barely a minute after Chhetri's opener, another attack by India caught Nepal completely off-guard as Suresh found the back of the net after Yasir Mohammad brilliantly cut it back for the mid-fielder.

Their tails up after two quick strikes, India pressed hard for more but could not add to the tally.

There was a chance for Manvir Singh in the 52nd minute after he was played through, but his left-footed effort was blocked.

In the 79th minute, there was a great chance for Udanta Singh as he was in the clear to take a crack at the goal but Rohit Chand came up with a fine block to deny the Indian winger.

It remained goalless at the break as both India and Nepal could not capitalise on the chances that came their way.

India could have gone ahead minutes before half-time but the ball that was delivered from the right flank for Chhetri was not met with properly as the Indian captain's effort went wide.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sunil Chhetri Male Maldives Football Indian football India national football team SAFF Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch T20WC Opener

Live Streaming Of Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch T20WC Opener

ICC T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard Backs Chris Gayle To Do Well For West Indies

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Has His Say On India Vs Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

T20 World Cup: After Guiding CSK To Fourth IPL Title, Stephen Fleming Joins New Zealand Camp

WBBL T20: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Shine For Melbourne Renegades

Indian Cricketers Need To Show Maturity To Win ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly

T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni's 'Eye For Intricate Details' Will Help India, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli On Rahul Dravid's Appointment As India Head Coach: 'No Idea Exactly What's Happening'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: India 'Mentor' MS Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK, And Become Virat Kohli's Sounding Board

T20 World Cup: India 'Mentor' MS Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK, And Become Virat Kohli's Sounding Board

Breaking Down IPL 2021 Boundaries, By Fours And Sixes

Breaking Down IPL 2021 Boundaries, By Fours And Sixes

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

Read More from Outlook

Two Vendors From UP, Bihar Shot Dead By Militants In J&K

Two Vendors From UP, Bihar Shot Dead By Militants In J&K

Naseer A Ganai / Police claim 13 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in nine encounters over the last nine days.

In Ongoing Poonch Encounter, Bodies Of Two Missing Soldiers Recovered, Toll Rises To Nine

In Ongoing Poonch Encounter, Bodies Of Two Missing Soldiers Recovered, Toll Rises To Nine

Naseer A Ganai / According to the Army, the bodies of a jawan and the JCO were recovered during the search operation on October 16.

SAFF 2021: Chhetri Equals Messi Feat As India Thrash Nepal To Win 8th Title

SAFF 2021: Chhetri Equals Messi Feat As India Thrash Nepal To Win 8th Title

Outlook Web Bureau / A rejuvenated India pumped in three goals, including two in two minutes, against Nepal in the final of the 2021 SAFF Championship.

Kerala: Six Dead, 12 Missing As Heavy Rains Cause Flash Floods And Landslides

Kerala: Six Dead, 12 Missing As Heavy Rains Cause Flash Floods And Landslides

Outlook Web Desk / Several people have been injured and displaced. Dams in many districts are nearing full capacity. Small towns and villages in the hilly areas are totally cut off.

Advertisement