India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Says His New Born Son Has Changed Him - Watch

Known for his colourful and once controversial life, Hardik Pandya feels a lot more calm now that he has become a father. Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their son Agastya on July 30.

"When you have a child then automatically you have more work, you think about life in a different way and I think my perspective towards my family has changed, as a person I have changed, and I think the change has come for the better," he said.

He is longing to see his infant son, who will be four months old when he returns to India after the limited-overs series.



"I am missing my child. When I left, the child was 15 days and now the child will be of four months. When I will return, yes a lot of things have changed but for better and this is the best time in life," Pandya concluded.

