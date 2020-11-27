India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Says His New Born Son Has Changed Him - Watch

Known for his colourful and once controversial life, Hardik Pandya feels a lot more calm now that he has become a father. Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their son Agastya on July 30.
"When you have a child then automatically you have more work, you think about life in a different way and I think my perspective towards my family has changed, as a person I have changed, and I think the change has come for the better," he said.
"The change has come for better."@hardikpandya7 on how fatherhood has changed him as a person.#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cbyydAbnBO— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020
He is longing to see his infant son, who will be four months old when he returns to India after the limited-overs series.
"I am missing my child. When I left, the child was 15 days and now the child will be of four months. When I will return, yes a lot of things have changed but for better and this is the best time in life," Pandya concluded.
