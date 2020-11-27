November 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Says His New Born Son Has Changed Him - Watch

India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Says His New Born Son Has Changed Him - Watch

Pandya is longing to see his infant son, who will be four months old when he returns to India after the limited-overs series.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Says His New Born Son Has Changed Him - Watch
Hardik Pandya has been in good form since IPL.
Twitter
India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Says His New Born Son Has Changed Him - Watch
outlookindia.com
2020-11-27T22:37:01+05:30

Known for his colourful and once controversial life, Hardik Pandya feels a lot more calm now that he has become a father. Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their son Agastya on July 30.

"When you have a child then automatically you have more work, you think about life in a different way and I think my perspective towards my family has changed, as a person I have changed, and I think the change has come for the better," he said.

He is longing to see his infant son, who will be four months old when he returns to India after the limited-overs series.

"I am missing my child. When I left, the child was 15 days and now the child will be of four months. When I will return, yes a lot of things have changed but for better and this is the best time in life," Pandya concluded.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Vs Australia: Marcus Stoinis Suffers Side Injury, In Doubt For 2nd ODI

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Hardik Pandya Sydney Australia national cricket team Sports India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia India national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos