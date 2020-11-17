The Indian cricket team will get an additional Day/Night warm-up game in Sydney as a tune-up to the series-opening Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide from December 17, the host board announced unveiling the full schedule of the 69-day engagement.



The tour will include a 14-day quarantine-cum-training period in Sydney starting November 12 for the Indians who will fly in after the IPL final on November 10.



The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).



The Schedule:



ODI Series:



1st ODI: Friday, Nov 27: SCG (D/N)



2nd ODI: Sunday, Nov 29: SCG (D/N)



3rd ODI: Wednesday, Dec 2: Canberra (D/N)



T20I



1st T20: Friday, Dec 4: Canberra (Night)



2nd T20: Sunday, Dec 6 – SCG (Night)



3rd T20: Tuesday, Dec 8 – SCG (Night)



Test Series



1st Test: Dec 17-21 – Adelaide (Day/Night)



2nd Test: Dec 26-30 – Melbourne



3rd Test: Jan 7-11 – Sydney



4th Test: Jan 15-19 – Brisbane.

