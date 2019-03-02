MS Dhoni Stumping Steals The Show From Kuldeep Yadav – WATCH

Deadly Indian pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni worked in tandem to dismiss Australian batsman Peter Handscomb during the first ODI match at Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the 30th over of the Aussie innings, Handscomb came down to play the sixth delivery, but the flighted delivery turned to beat the batsman between bat and pad, leaving wicketkeeper Dhoni to gleefully complete yet another stumping.

Watch it here:

Caution! Step out carefully - MS Dhoni behind the stumps https://t.co/RfpimenfH8 #BCCI — shaktikapoor143 (@shaktikapoor143) March 2, 2019

In the past, Dhoni has produced many stunning stumpings. Handscomb's dismissal may not be the former India captain's best work behind the wicket, but it sure managed to steal the show from the bowler.

For the record, this is the 12th time Dhoni has stumped a batsman off the bowling of Yadav, which one every 2.37 match in ODIs. Dhoni has done 14 times off Ravichandran Ashwin in 87 matches, 18 times off Ravindra Jadeja in 122 and 19 times off Harbhajan Singh in 137.

Dhoni has a record 120 stumpings for India/Asia in 339 matches. Second in the list is Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara with 99 from 404 matches (for SL/ICC/Asia)

Batting first, Australia, thanks to a blistering seven-wicket stand between Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile, set a target of 237 runs.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff