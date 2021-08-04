India Vs Argentina, Hockey Live Scores, Tokyo Olympics Semifinal: IND Women Start Underdogs

It's another big day for the Indian women's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. India play world No. 2 Argentina at the Oi hockey stadium and if they can beat the South Americans, this will be the first time Indian women will be in the final of an Olympics. India look upbeat after stunning women's hockey heavyweights Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Follow hockey live scores of India vs Argentina here. (MEDAL TALLY | HIGHLIGHTS)

Preview

World No. 7 Indian women produced the performance of their lives to claim a stunning quarter-final victory over Pool B winners Australia. This guaranteed Rani's team a first top four finish at an Olympic Games since Moscow 1980. Gurjit Kaur scored the only goal of the game as India, who finished 12th in the standings at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Argentina defeated the much-fancied Germany. Goals from Agustina Albertarrio, Victoria Granatto and rising star Valentina Raposo earned Las Leonas a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

It is the fifth time that Argentina’s women have reached the final four of the Olympic Games, having medalled on each of the four previous occasions (silver – Sydney 2000, London 2012; bronze – Athens 2004, Beijing 2008).

India and Argentina played a long series in January 2021. That was the last time the Indian women hockey team played a competitive tournament overseas. Indian women played seven matches against various Argentine team and even if they did not win any, they impressed in every outing.

After losing three group matches on the trot, India are on a definite high but it will be a battle or nerves on Wednesday.

"It will be a difficult match for us, I think Argentina is a good team. We played them in January and we know that Argentina is a hard team to beat. Their defence is very strong," said Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne.

"We have to convert our goal-scoring opportunities like we converted the penalty corner against Australia. It's all about focusing on the task and staying in the moment and being busy with what we have to do well ourselves. I have told all the girls again that it's about putting all the energy you have in the match," said the Dutch coach.

