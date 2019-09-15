﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India v South Africa, 1st T20: Heavy Rain Leads To A Washout In Dharamsala

India v South Africa, 1st T20: Heavy Rain Leads To A Washout In Dharamsala

The first T20 between India and South Africa in Dharamsala was called off without a ball being bowled.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India v South Africa, 1st T20: Heavy Rain Leads To A Washout In Dharamsala
Rain ruined India's home season opener in Dharamsala.
AP
India v South Africa, 1st T20: Heavy Rain Leads To A Washout In Dharamsala
outlookindia.com
2019-09-15T20:31:36+0530

The first T20 International between India and South Africa was abandoned on Sunday (September 15) without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour that left a near capacity crowd disappointed. (HIGHLIGHTS | CRICKET NEWS

While there was prediction of a sharp drizzle in the afternoon, the weather forecast was all clear for the evening but heavens opened up multiple times, putting paid to hopes of even having a five-over per side encounter.

A spell of thunder showers happened in the afternoon and by 5:30 pm it seemed that the rain had subsided with the spectators thronging into the stadium.

Just when the ground staff at the HPCA Stadium were working in full force, a second spell completely spoilt the evening as it was clear that even the shortest possible game cannot be conducted in such circumstances with multiple puddles created at the outfield.

The worst sufferer was certainly the common fans, who had come from all the nearby districts as well as from Chandigarh and Delhi to watch the match.

With most of the stands not having any overhead cover, the spectators were seen pulling off the in-stadia hoardings which worked as temporary "umbrellas" to save themselves from getting drenched.

Nowadays, all the matches under the aegis of BCCI are covered under insurance policy and HPCA will not stand to lose any money.

Since the toss was also not held, the viewing public will get a refund of their tickets.

The second T20 International will be played at Mohali on Wednesday while the third and final game will be held in Bengaluru on September 22.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dharamsala India national cricket team Cricket South Africa South Africa national cricket team Cricket India Vs South Africa Sports
Next Story : 'Will Implement NRC In Haryana As Well,' Says CM Khattar Ahead Of State Polls
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters