Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Hammer Canada 13-1 For First Win In FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup

Stunned by France 5-4 in their FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 opener, hosts India roared back with as many as seven players scoring in the 13-1 rout of Canada in Bhubaneswar.

India Hammer Canada 13-1 For First Win In FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup
India junior hockey players celebrate after scoring a goal against their Canadian counterparts in Bhubaneswar on November 25, 2021. | Courtesy: Twitter (@TheHockeyIndia)

Trending

India Hammer Canada 13-1 For First Win In FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T22:17:04+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:17 pm

Vice-captain Sanjay scored a second consecutive hat-trick while Araijeet Singh Hundal too found the net thrice as defending champions India bounced back strongly to demolish Canada 13-1 in their second Pool B match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (More Hockey News)

Stunned by France 5-4 in their tournament opener, the Indians roared back into the tournament, scoring through three goals each through Sanjay (17th, 32nd, 59th) and Hundal (40th, 50th, 51st).

Uttam Singh (3rd minute, 47th), Shardanand Tiwai (35th, 53rd), skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad (8th), Maninder Singh (27th) and Abhishek Lakra (55th) were the other scorers.

France are leading Pool B with two wins from as many games, after beating Poland 7-1 on Thursday, while India are placed second.

India will meet Poland in their last pool fixture on Saturday.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Shocked by France on Wednesday, the Indians enjoyed the early share of possession and put pressure on the Canadian goal.

India's efforts bore fruit immediately when Uttam slapped in from inside the circle to give them a 1-0 lead.

The hosts kept up the pressure and extended their lead in the eight minute through skipper Vivek who flicked in after being fed by Maninder Singh.

Canada secured two back-to-back penalty corners in the 11th minute but wasted both as India ended the first quarter with a 2-0 lead.

Soon after the resumption, India made it 3-0 in their favour when Sanjay scored from the spot after being awarded a stroke following an infringement from their first penalty corner.

India stepped up the pressure and secured a penalty corner in the 21st minute but wasted the opportunity.

Two minutes from half time, India's best player of the match, Maninder, registered his name in the scoresheet, slapping home with a reverse shot after dribbling past two Canadian defenders to give the holders a 4-0 lead.

Seconds from the second quarter, Canada pulled a goal back through a penalty corner conversion from Roopkanwar Dhillon.

India earned their third penalty corner just after the change of ends and once again Sanjay was bang on target.

The Indians continued their offensive intent and secured two more penalty corners in quick succession, the second of which was converted by Shardanand Tiwari with a powerful grounded flick through the legs of Canada goalkeeper Daniel Goodwin.

The hosts extended their lead to 7-1 by converting another penalty corner in the 41st minute through the lanky Araijeet Hundal.

Uttam scored his second goal of the day in the 47th minute, with a fine field strike.

In the next minute Canada secured a penalty corner but the Indian defence was up to the task.

Thereafter, it was all India as Hundal scored two goals in quick succession to register a hat-trick.

A calm and composed Hundal first slapped home after being fed by Maninder and then found the back of the Canadian net with a quick, powerful hit from Suddep's assist.

There was more in store as seven minutes from the hooter, Tiwari converted his second penalty corner of the day to make it 11-1 in India's favour.

Abhishek Lakra also found his name in the scoresheet, converting India's eighth penalty corner, in the 55th minute.

Sanjay rounded off a perfect evening for India by converting another penalty corner in the final minute of the match.

Earlier in the day, Argentina beat Egypt 15-0, Netherlands beat Korea 12-5 and Spain thrashed USA 17-0.

Tags

PTI Bhubaneswar Odisha Hockey India National Hockey Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA-A Vs IND-A: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal Take India To 308/4 On Day 3

SA-A Vs IND-A: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal Take India To 308/4 On Day 3

ISL 2021-22: Listless NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters Play Out Goalless Draw

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Breaks Global Cricket Viewership Record

India Vs Pakistan Series: Mohammad Amir Backs Dubai Cricket Council's Offer

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22, FC Goa FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Live Football Match

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer's Father Talks About Unique WhatsApp DP

Indonesia Open 2021: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth In Quarters; Kidambi Srikanth Out

BAN Vs PAK 2021, 1st Test: Bangladesh Putting On Brave Face For Pakistan Clash

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

Writing On The Wall: Protest Graffiti Brought Messages Of Farmers To Life

Writing On The Wall: Protest Graffiti Brought Messages Of Farmers To Life

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Lakshya Sen Set To Become Youngest Indian To Qualify For BWF World Tour Finals

Lakshya Sen Set To Become Youngest Indian To Qualify For BWF World Tour Finals

Mahmudullah Confirms Test Cricket Retirement, Says 'It's Been Wonderful Journey'

Mahmudullah Confirms Test Cricket Retirement, Says 'It's Been Wonderful Journey'

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer-Ravindra Jadeja Feat And Other Key Stats

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer-Ravindra Jadeja Feat And Other Key Stats

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Withdraws From World Weightlifting And Commonwealth Championships

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Withdraws From World Weightlifting And Commonwealth Championships

Read More from Outlook

'They Treat Children Like Property': Adopting An Abandoned Baby In India

'They Treat Children Like Property': Adopting An Abandoned Baby In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / A look at the woes of adopting rescued or abandoned children through the eyes of an adoptive mother.

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Neeraj Thakur / On November 13, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, with most news organisations reporting that the government was worried about cryptocurrencies being used to fund terror and illegal activities.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

Koushik Paul / India fought back to reach 258/4 in 84 overs when bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccinations but administering the second dose has proved tricky with winter setting in the mountain state.

Advertisement