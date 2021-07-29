India at Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom Exits, Atanu Das, PV Sindhu Highlight A Jolly Good Day

It was a good day for Indians at Tokyo 2020 on Thursday. The script went as per plans, well almost. The day ended on a sad note when Mary Kom, in her second Olympics after London 2012, lost her pre-quarterfinal women's 51kg category bout. The 38-year-old Mary Kom was up against Colombian Ingrit Victoria Valencia, the bronze medal winner of Rio 2016. In a tight contest, Mary Kom lost 3-2. PV Sindhu won her Round of 16 match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark to set up a quarterfinal clash with local girl Akane Yamaguchi but the biggest upset of the day was caused by archer Atanu Das who defeated the Olympic champion Jin-Hyek Oh of South Korea to enter the Round of 16. The Indian men's national hockey team beat Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 to enter the quarterfinals from Pool A. So far at Tokyo Olympics, India have one silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 7 HIGHLIGHTS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 7, July 29 full results



ARCHERY



Men’s individual



Round of 64 - Atanu Das beat Yu-Cheng Deng (Chinese Taipei) 6-4



Round of 32 - Atanu Das beat Jinkyek Oh (South Korea) 6-5 to advance to pre-quarters (FULL REPORT HERE)



BADMINTON



Women's Singles Round of 16: PV Sindhu beat Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) 21-15, 21-13 to advance to quarters (FULL REPORT HERE)



BOXING



Men’s Super Heavyweight (91+kg)



Round of 16 - Satish Kumar beat Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) 4-1 to move to quarterfinals



Women’s Flyweight (48-51kg)



Round of 16 - Mary Kom lost to Ingrit Victoria Valencia (Colombia) 3-2 to exit Tokyo 2020 (FULL REPORT HERE)



GOLF



Men’s individual Stroke Play - Round 1



Anirban Lahiri - Tied 8th with 4-under 67



Udayan Mane - 60th with 5-over 76 (FULL REPORT HERE)



HOCKEY



Men’s Pool A: India beat Argentina 3-1 to enter quarterfinals. (FULL REPORT HERE)



ROWING



Men’s lightweight double sculls



Final B (for classification 6 to 12th places) - Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh finished 11th overall.



SAILING



Men’s Laser Standard



Vishnu Saravanan - After Race 7 and 8 - he is 23rd overall.



Men’s 49er



KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - After Race 5 and 6, they are 17th overall.



Women’s Laser Radial



Nethra Kumanan - After Race 7 and 8 - she is 31st overall. (FULL REPORT HERE)



SHOOTING



Women’s 25m pistol



Precision qualification - Manu Bhaker fifth and Rahi Sarnobat 25th (FULL REPORT HERE)



SWIMMING



Men’s 100m Butterfly



Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash (53.45 sec) finished 46th out of 55 swimmers.

