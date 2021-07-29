July 29, 2021
India at Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom Exits, Atanu Das, PV Sindhu Highlight A Jolly Good Day

At Tokyo 2020 on Thursday, the Indian men's hockey team beat Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 to enter the quarterfinals. Here are Thursday's full results

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:53 pm
Atanu Das scored one of the biggest wins of his archery career when he defeated the defending Olympic champion from South Korea to enter the last 16 of the individual men's competition.
It was a good day for Indians at Tokyo 2020 on Thursday. The script went as per plans, well almost. The day ended on a sad note when Mary Kom, in her second Olympics after London 2012, lost her pre-quarterfinal women's 51kg category bout. The 38-year-old Mary Kom was up against Colombian Ingrit Victoria Valencia, the bronze medal winner of Rio 2016. In a tight contest, Mary Kom lost 3-2.  PV Sindhu won her Round of 16 match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark to set up a quarterfinal clash with local girl Akane Yamaguchi but the biggest upset of the day was caused by archer Atanu Das who defeated the Olympic champion Jin-Hyek Oh of South Korea to enter the Round of 16. The Indian men's national hockey team beat Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 to enter the quarterfinals from Pool A. So far at Tokyo Olympics, India have one silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 7 HIGHLIGHTS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 7, July 29 full results

ARCHERY

Men’s individual

Round of 64 - Atanu Das beat Yu-Cheng Deng (Chinese Taipei) 6-4

Round of 32 - Atanu Das beat Jinkyek Oh (South Korea) 6-5 to advance to pre-quarters (FULL REPORT HERE)

BADMINTON

Women's Singles Round of 16: PV Sindhu beat Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) 21-15, 21-13 to advance to quarters  (FULL REPORT HERE)

BOXING

Men’s Super Heavyweight (91+kg)

Round of 16 - Satish Kumar beat Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) 4-1 to move to quarterfinals

Women’s Flyweight (48-51kg)

Round of 16 - Mary Kom lost to Ingrit Victoria Valencia (Colombia) 3-2 to exit Tokyo 2020 (FULL REPORT HERE)

GOLF

Men’s individual Stroke Play - Round 1

Anirban Lahiri - Tied 8th with 4-under 67

Udayan Mane - 60th with 5-over 76 (FULL REPORT HERE)

HOCKEY

Men’s Pool A: India beat Argentina 3-1 to enter quarterfinals. (FULL REPORT HERE)

ROWING

Men’s lightweight double sculls

Final B (for classification 6 to 12th places) - Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh finished 11th overall.

SAILING

Men’s Laser Standard

Vishnu Saravanan - After Race 7 and 8 - he is 23rd overall.

Men’s 49er

KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - After Race 5 and 6, they are 17th overall.

Women’s Laser Radial

Nethra Kumanan - After Race 7 and 8 - she is 31st overall. (FULL REPORT HERE)

SHOOTING

Women’s 25m pistol

Precision qualification - Manu Bhaker fifth and Rahi Sarnobat 25th  (FULL REPORT HERE)

SWIMMING

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash (53.45 sec) finished 46th out of 55 swimmers.

