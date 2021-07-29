July 29, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: India Beat Argentina 3-1 To Seal QF Berth In Men's Hockey

By virtue of this win, India have consolidated their position in the second spot of Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games, behind Australia

PTI 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:55 am
India's Dilpreet Singh (2) watches as Argentina's Pedro Ibarra, right, and India's Surender Kumar, left, battle for a loose ball during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/John Minchillo
2021-07-29T07:55:40+05:30

The Indian men's hockey team stormed into the Olympic Games quarterfinal with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina in its penultimate pool match in Tokyo on Thursday.

After goalless first two quarters, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest.

Argentina's lone goal came from a penalty corner conversion by Schuth Casella in the 48th minute.

By virtue of this win, India have consolidated their position in the second spot of Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games, behind Australia.

Argentina are struggling at the fifth spot in the six-team pool and need to beat New Zealand in their final preliminary match on Friday to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

The top-four make the last-eight stage from each group.

India will play hosts Japan in their final pool match on Friday.

