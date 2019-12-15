December 15, 2019
Poshan
IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies Finally Dismiss Virat Kohli Cheap, Watch India Captain's Strange Dismissal

For the first time in 11 matches against the West Indies, India captain Virat Kohli got out for a single-digit score in ODIs at Chennai on Sunday

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2019
Sheldon Cottrell dismisses Virat Kohli.
On a rare off-day, India captain Virat Kohli managed to score just four runs -- a boundary -- during the first ODI against the West Indies at Chennai on Sunday.

Kohli played on the last ball of the seventh over, bowled by Sheldon Cottrell as the West Indies reduced India to 25/2. Opener KL Rahul just got out four balls earlier.

Watch the dismissal here:

This was the first time in 11 matches that the Windies have dismissed Kohli for a single-digit score in the ODIs. Last time, Kohli failed to reach double figures was in 2017, three runs in North Sound, Antigua.

After that, Kohli had scored 111 not out, 140, 157 not out, 107, 16, 33 not out, 72, DNB, 120 and 114 not out.

Rishabh Pant struck his maiden half-century at M S Dhoni's spiritual home to silence his critics as India shrugged off a poor start to post a challenging 287 for eight.

Shreyas Iyer (70 off 88), who is emerging as a solid number four, and Pant (71 off 69) paired up for a 114-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Rohit Sharma (36 off 56) too struggled on a slow surface before Iyer and Pant resurrected the innings with their gritty partnership.

A quickfire half-century partnership between Kedar Jadhav (40 off 35) and Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 21), who batted ahead of debutant Shivam Dube, provided the thrust in the slog overs.

