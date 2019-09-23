September 23, 2019
Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I: Bengaluru Fans Disrespect National Team, Fill Chinnaswamy Stadium With 'RCB, RCB' Chants - Video

IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I: Bengaluru Fans Disrespect National Team, Fill Chinnaswamy Stadium With 'RCB, RCB' Chants - Video

Indian cricketers were in for a shock treatment from Bengaluru fans during their nine-wicket defeat against South Africa on Sunday

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I: Bengaluru Fans Disrespect National Team, Fill Chinnaswamy Stadium With 'RCB, RCB' Chants - Video
The Virat Kohli-led Team India suffered one its worst defeats in T20I on Sunday (9/22/2019).
Composite: AP Photos
IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I: Bengaluru Fans Disrespect National Team, Fill Chinnaswamy Stadium With 'RCB, RCB' Chants - Video
outlookindia.com
2019-09-23T17:06:24+0530

Indian cricket witnessed an unsavoury incident during the third and final Twenty20 International match against South Africa on Sunday with fans in Bengaluru shouting 'RCB, RCB', and drowning out those who were rooting for the national team.

(3rd T20 Report | 3rd T20 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News)

India suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat to allow the Proteas to share the honours 1-1 in the three-match series. After strangely opting to bat first on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium top, India could manage only 134 runs, then failed to pose a fight, losing the encounter with more than three overs to spare.

For the fans, it all started just like any other match -- bringing nationalistic fervour, wearing their patriotism prominently, chanting 'India, India'. But as the match wore on and India's defeat looked imminent, the fixture turned 'Royal Challengers Bangalore vs South Africa'.

To the dismay of Team India and those who were rooting for the Virat Kohli & Co., majority of the fans were caught shouting 'RCB, RCB'.

Watch it here:

On the hindsight, it was possible that the fans were teasing the national team and the captain for their poor performance.

And here are some reactions:

For the uninitiated, RCB, also led by Kohli, endured one of their worst seasons in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

Whatever prompted the 'shifting loyalties' in the fans, it sure was one uncomfortable experience for the players.

 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Bengaluru Cricket India Vs South Africa Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Cricket - IPL Sports
Next Story : US President Donald Trump Teases Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi With 'I May Come, Be Careful' Comment: WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement