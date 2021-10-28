Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 match, according to Saqlain, the sporting conduct of players on both sides sent a strong message of humanity.

India and Pakistan cricketers greet each other at the end of their ICC T20 World Cup match in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-10-28T16:52:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 4:52 pm

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq on Thursday said it would be a "great thing" if his team gets to square off against India in the T20 World Cup final and lauded the two sides for sending a message of friendship during their earlier clash in the ongoing tournament. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the match on Sunday and, according to Saqlain, the sporting conduct of players on both the sides sent a strong message of humanity.

READ: In Defence Of Mohammed Shami

Asked if he would want another game with the traditional rivals in the final of the marquee tournament, Saqlain said, "If India makes the final, it would be a great thing because I feel, and this is not because we have beaten them, they are a strong team, everyone considers them a favourite."

"Do match khelenge to relation aur acche ho jaenge (playing one more match would only better our relations).

ALSO READ: What's Working For Pakistan - Explained

"In the previous game, the way Virat Kohli, (MS) Dhoni and even our own players conducted themselves, it sent a strong message that we are all humans, we all love each other, it is just a game," he said.

"Hats off to the players for sending the message. Dosti ki jeet ho, dushmani ki haar ho (friendship should triumph, enmity should lose)," he said.

ALSO READ: Hayden Hails Indo-Pak 'Brotherhood'

The question was thrown at him during a press conference ahead of the match against Afghanistan here on Friday.

Saqlain said he also considers England, Australia and South Africa as strong contenders.

"Jab aap aate hain to become a world champion, then you don't look at opponents, you focus on your own game. England is a favourite, Australia plays tough cricket. South Africa also. I believe, commitment, attitude and process are in your hands, not the results.

"You should be able to execute the plans, no matter who you are playing. If India makes finals, the ICC will be happy, fans will be happy," he said.

India are due to take on New Zealand in their second Super 12 match on Sunday.

