IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's Unbelievable Catch Stuns Marnus Labuschagne - WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli took a sensational catch to change the course of the third ODI match against Australia and the series

Outlook Web Bureau 19 January 2020
Marnus Labuschagne witnesses Virat Kohli's brilliance.
Screengrab: BCCI
Virat Kohli took a sensational catch to decide the fate of the third ODI and series as India win the series 2-1 against Australia with a seven-wicket victory at Bengaluru on Sunday.

Batting first, Australia lost both the openers David Warner and Aaron Finch early, but Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange stitched a 127-run stand to resurrect the innings. And it needed something special to break the partnership.

That came in the form of a stunning catch, taken by Kolhi. Labuschange, who hit his maiden ODI fifty, drove the third ball of the 32nd over towards cover only to witness Kohli produce a stunner.

Watch it here:

India won the match by seven wickets by chasing down Australia's 286/9 with 15 balls to spare. India thus claimed the series 2-1.

3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Lead India To Series Win Vs Australia

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Marnus Labuschagne Bengaluru Cricket India vs Australia Australia national cricket team Sports

