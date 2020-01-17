January 17, 2020
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Watch Problem Solver KL Rahul's Unmissable Finishing Act And Lightning Quick Stumping - VIDEOS

First, KL Rahul hit some of the world's best bowlers like they are club cricketers, then pulled off a lightning-quick stumping which will make MS Dhoni proud. The result - India win against Australia and the man of the match award for Rahul

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2020
KL Rahul showcasing his talents.
Screengrabs: BCCI
2020-01-17T23:22:10+0530

Donning the gloves for the second match in succession as a back-up wicketkeeper, KL Rahul made every Indian fan proud with clean work behind the wickets. (More Cricket News)

During the must-win 2nd ODI against Australia at Rajkot, he produced a stunning stumping to send Aussie skipper Aaron Finch back to the hut.

The decision from the umpire seemed to favour Rahul, but his super fast stumping reminded made fans of MS Dhoni.

Watch it here:

In a bit to revive the Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan opening pair, Rahul was forced to bat lower down the order. But he showed his class by conjuring up a finishing act of highest class. He scored 80 off 52 balls.

Watch his knock here:

Rahul won the man of the match award for his all-round show.

India dismissed Australia for 304 runs to register a 36-run victory and keep the three-match series alive.

